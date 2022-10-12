Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 940,441 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,441 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 7.08% of Niu Technologies worth $46,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 332,584 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,502,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,112,000 after acquiring an additional 253,451 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 198,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $262.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $27.81.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.56 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

