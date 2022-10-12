Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Pool worth $47,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $158,878,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after purchasing an additional 165,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.23. Pool Co. has a one year low of $308.74 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

