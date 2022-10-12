Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,955 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $47,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after buying an additional 2,220,379 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,612,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,874,000 after purchasing an additional 530,065 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HDB opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.5805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.