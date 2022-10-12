Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $50.34 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Yum China worth $50,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

