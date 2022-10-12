Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $48,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $1,550,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7 %

BMRN opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 338.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

