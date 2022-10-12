Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $50.91 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,489 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of NetApp worth $50,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.28.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

