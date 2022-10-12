Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $49.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,492,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Kimco Realty worth $49,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

KIM opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

