KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of KeyCorp worth $49,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,565,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 306,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 122,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 48,628 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

