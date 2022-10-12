Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 64,432 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $51,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

