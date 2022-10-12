Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Li Auto worth $53,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -393.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

