Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,066 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Magna International worth $53,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MGA opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $90.15.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

