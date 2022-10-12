Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 236,420 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,420 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Avantor worth $53,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $248,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $151,845,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $53,261,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,804 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

