TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Gap Up to $25.11

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $26.02. TELUS International (Cda) shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.3% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

