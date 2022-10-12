PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.71. PureTech Health shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 357 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
PureTech Health Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PureTech Health Company Profile
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureTech Health (PRTC)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.