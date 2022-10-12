PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.71. PureTech Health shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 357 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PureTech Health Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.