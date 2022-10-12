Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $12.55. Tronox shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 6,926 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Tronox Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 13.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,098,000 after acquiring an additional 286,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after acquiring an additional 634,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

