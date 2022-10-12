Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.13, but opened at 3.22. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 3.14, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 3.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

