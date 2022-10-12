Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.75. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on GBTG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
