Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.75. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GBTG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

About Global Business Travel Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

