Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.75. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on GBTG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.10 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

