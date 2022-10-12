Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Arch Capital Group worth $54,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 671.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $574,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,464.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 501,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 469,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.