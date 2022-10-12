Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.61. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 10,201 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $643.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.09 million. Analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,768,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

