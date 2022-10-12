ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $20.56

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $21.43. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 60,878 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.34. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.