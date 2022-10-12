Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 1.5 %

KODK stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.48. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60 and a beta of 4.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 124.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

