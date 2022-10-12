Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

