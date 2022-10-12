StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

NYSE KNOP opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $488.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.01. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3,068.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.