CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. CarMax has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

