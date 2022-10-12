Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

