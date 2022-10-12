Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
KMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
Shares of KMI opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
