KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.