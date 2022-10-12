Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -153.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

