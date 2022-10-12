Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -153.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
