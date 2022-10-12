Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CIM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after acquiring an additional 176,508 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,331,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,596,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 405,765 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,951,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after buying an additional 214,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

