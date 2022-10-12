SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SCWX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $612.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.