General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GIS opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. General Mills has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after acquiring an additional 174,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.