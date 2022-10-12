H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.13-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FUL stock opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.48. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

