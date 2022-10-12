StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.