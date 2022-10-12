W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $514.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $544.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $413.91 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

