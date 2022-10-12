Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million.

Steelcase Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SCS opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 307.72%.

SCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steelcase in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.