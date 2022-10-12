Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,253.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600 over the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,767,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 158,706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 502,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 503,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 906,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

