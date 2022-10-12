StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.63 and a beta of 1.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $32,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 16,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $410,481.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,596.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $32,025.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,758 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,315 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 206.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 137,976 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,378,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

