APi Group (NYSE:APG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APG. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $13.98 on Monday. APi Group has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $26.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 33,463,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,731,000 after buying an additional 129,867 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,842,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,372,000 after buying an additional 202,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,450,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,566,000 after buying an additional 253,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,979,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after buying an additional 137,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.