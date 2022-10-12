Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.