Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.