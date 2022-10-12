StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Insider Activity

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

