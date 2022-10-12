StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTLA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.59.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $143.92.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,651,000 after buying an additional 1,064,147 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

