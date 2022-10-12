abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $377.00

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 378 ($4.57), with a volume of 69902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403 ($4.87).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £561.17 million and a P/E ratio of 234.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Insider Activity

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Alan Devine purchased 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £29,975.45 ($36,219.73).

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

