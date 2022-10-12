Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.90

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 36441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSAN shares. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
