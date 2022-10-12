Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.90

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 36441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSAN shares. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Cosan Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

Cosan Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Cosan by 38.1% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth $116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 67.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

