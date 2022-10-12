Lufax (NYSE:LU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.05

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 331101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. CLSA cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $1,994,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

