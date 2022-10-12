Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.60

Shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.60 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 730510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.60 ($0.91).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £484.34 million and a P/E ratio of 288.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Get Balanced Commercial Property Trust alerts:

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.