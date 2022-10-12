Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.89

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 87732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.9% during the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 560,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.