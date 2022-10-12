Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.89

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 87732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.9% during the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 560,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

