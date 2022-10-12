Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT at $159.72

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Desjardins lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

