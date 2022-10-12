Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 10.1 %

CLSD opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.