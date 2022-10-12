StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDXC. B. Riley lowered ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert N. Fried bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 972,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert N. Fried bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 972,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,885,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,051.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 127.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

