Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of RETA opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
