Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RETA opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

