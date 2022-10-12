NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 22.9 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

About NantHealth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

